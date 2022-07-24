Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,909 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Escalade were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 543,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Escalade in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ESCA opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21. Escalade, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

