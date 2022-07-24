Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.54.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emera to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Emera Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$60.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$61.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.18. The firm has a market cap of C$15.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41. Emera has a 1 year low of C$56.87 and a 1 year high of C$65.23.

Emera Increases Dividend

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.04%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

