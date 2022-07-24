ELYSIA Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (EL)

ELYSIA (EL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $9.89 million and approximately $119,693.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096.

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

