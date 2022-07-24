Elrond ERD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.38 Million (ERD)

Elrond ERD (ERD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Elrond ERD coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond ERD has a total market capitalization of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded flat against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016800 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001812 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00032655 BTC.
About Elrond ERD
Elrond ERD’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond ERD is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com. The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Elrond ERD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.
