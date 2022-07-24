Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

