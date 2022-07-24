Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 202,940.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

JETS stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

