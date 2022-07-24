Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,276 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $17.36.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.