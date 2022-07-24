Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 7.0% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Deere & Company by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,307,000 after acquiring an additional 563,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 340,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,820,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $312.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

