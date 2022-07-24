Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 1.6% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 80.9% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,597,000 after acquiring an additional 89,781 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 268.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.1% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,603,911. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

Shares of ADI opened at $163.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

