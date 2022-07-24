Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,070 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of Eli Lilly and worth $218,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $328.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock valued at $349,826,141 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.