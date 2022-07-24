Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $60.24 million and approximately $57,821.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000291 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,924,677,908 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

