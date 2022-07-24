Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,484,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,964,000 after purchasing an additional 150,462 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,571,000 after buying an additional 75,573 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after buying an additional 190,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

