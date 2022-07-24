eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.29.
Several brokerages recently commented on EHTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
eHealth Price Performance
Shares of EHTH opened at $7.48 on Friday. eHealth has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in eHealth by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 471,905 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,328,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 246,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 9.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,243,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
