Effect.AI Hits 24 Hour Volume of $103,280.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00105205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000564 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00243399 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00041297 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008042 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix.

Effect.AI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

