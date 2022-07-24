Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 9,062 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.18.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $213.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.51. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

