Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $918,234,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $518,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after buying an additional 915,910 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,278 shares of company stock worth $2,814,334. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $288.01 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

