Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New $5.96 Million Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 108,429 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.29) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,743.63.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

