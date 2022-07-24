Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 46,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,366,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.02.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $394.74 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $423.55 and a 200-day moving average of $421.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

