Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 1,498 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY opened at $328.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.42 and a 200 day moving average of $284.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

