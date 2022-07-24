Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 215,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 293,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,565,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS VFMO opened at $109.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.63.

