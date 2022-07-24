E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.25 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.35) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EOAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.12) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($9.90) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.13) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.63) target price on E.On in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($12.93) price target on E.On in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

E.On Stock Performance

FRA:EOAN opened at €8.46 ($8.54) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €8.97 and a 200 day moving average of €10.34. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($6.77) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($10.91).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

