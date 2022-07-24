Dynamite (DYNMT) 1-Day Volume Hits $35,197.00

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $5,394.53 and approximately $35,197.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip.

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

