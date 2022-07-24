DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.92.

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,549,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,324,000 after buying an additional 2,555,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,031,000 after buying an additional 2,253,875 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,513,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after buying an additional 1,810,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after buying an additional 525,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,399,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

