Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DPMLF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an outperform rating and a C$11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of DPMLF opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $883.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.