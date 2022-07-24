Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.00.
Several brokerages have commented on DUK. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy
Duke Energy Stock Performance
NYSE DUK opened at $104.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.91. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
See Also
