Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bankshares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on D.UN. CIBC reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a hold rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$26.32.
Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$19.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.24. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$18.52 and a 52 week high of C$30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$927.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.57.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
