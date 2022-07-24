Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Increased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,353,241,000 after buying an additional 493,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,516,000 after buying an additional 1,005,105 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,369,000 after purchasing an additional 376,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.20. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

