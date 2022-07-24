DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Underweight”

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.20.
DocuSign Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of DOCU opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. DocuSign has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.