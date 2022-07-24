DMScript Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. DMScript has a total market cap of $29,517.35 and approximately $8.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016769 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001815 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032683 BTC.
DMScript Profile
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DMScript Coin Trading
