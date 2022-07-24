dKargo (DKA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $737,561.00

dKargo (DKA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. dKargo has a market capitalization of $48.52 million and $737,561.00 worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,739.57 or 1.00067972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dKargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

