Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock remained flat at $100.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,214. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.