Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.10

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.10 and traded as low as $29.02. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 5,901,069 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 104.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period.

