Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Cut to GBX 255 by Analysts at UBS Group

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from GBX 326 ($3.90) to GBX 255 ($3.05) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.47) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($2.75) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $269.40.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

