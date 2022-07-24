DinoX (DNXC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $221,416.00

DinoX (DNXC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. DinoX has a market cap of $711,820.01 and approximately $221,416.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DinoX has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016800 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001812 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00032655 BTC.
About DinoX
DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DinoX
