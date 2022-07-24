DINGO TOKEN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $422.00 (DINGO)

DINGO TOKEN (DINGO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, DINGO TOKEN has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One DINGO TOKEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DINGO TOKEN has a market capitalization of $301,179.00 and approximately $422.00 worth of DINGO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017381 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001839 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032910 BTC.
DINGO TOKEN Coin Profile
DINGO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @dingotoken.
DINGO TOKEN Coin Trading
