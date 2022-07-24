Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,833 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $157,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AECOM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,493,000 after purchasing an additional 64,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AECOM by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,823 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in AECOM by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 17.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,576,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,053,000 after purchasing an additional 231,192 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.45. 761,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,830. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on AECOM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

