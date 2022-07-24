Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 40,723 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,491,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,723 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.06% of Fabrinet worth $156,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FN traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.59. 118,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,041. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $126.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average of $95.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.72 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. StockNews.com cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Fabrinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.