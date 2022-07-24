Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 31,577 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.04% of Synaptics worth $161,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.33.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,305. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.26 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

