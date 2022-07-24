Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 273,162 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.49% of Summit Materials worth $165,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of SUM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 329,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,439. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

