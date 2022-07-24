Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of AmerisourceBergen worth $162,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.50. The stock had a trading volume of 675,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,605. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,975,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ABC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.73.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

