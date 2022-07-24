Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $167.62 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 937,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $167,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.10. 710,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

