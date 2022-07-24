Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $166.40 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,260,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of DuPont de Nemours worth $166,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

