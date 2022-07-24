Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,258,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718,146 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NOV were worth $161,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NOV by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,492,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 299,916 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NOV by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,026,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,726 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of NOV by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 5,487,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,892,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $70,433,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOV Trading Down 0.7 %

NOV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently -41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

