Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,215,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.26% of PVH worth $169,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 2,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.93. 735,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.82. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.64.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

