Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,079,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Microchip Technology worth $156,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,914,000 after acquiring an additional 200,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,517,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

