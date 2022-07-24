Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Target Price to $57.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.51.

SLG opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $68.32. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 82.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

