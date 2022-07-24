Derwent London (LON:DLN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,506 ($29.96) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DLN. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($33.47) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,600 ($43.04) to GBX 4,200 ($50.21) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($32.88) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($44.23) to GBX 3,500 ($41.84) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Derwent London has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,407 ($40.73).

Shares of LON:DLN opened at GBX 2,924 ($34.96) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,827.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,059.17. The firm has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,305.36. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,554 ($30.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,850 ($46.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

