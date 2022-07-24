Dero (DERO) Price Hits $4.10 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00017932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $52.05 million and $48,886.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,704,898 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

