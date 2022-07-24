Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

DENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut Denny’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.36.

DENN opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $574.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The company had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 111,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 67,699 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 469,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 73,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,452,000.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

