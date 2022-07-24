DeHive Achieves Market Capitalization of $597,133.61 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $597,133.61 and approximately $72,533.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032558 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

