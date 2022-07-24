DeHive Achieves Market Capitalization of $597,133.61 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $597,133.61 and approximately $72,533.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004422 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017324 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001820 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032558 BTC.
About DeHive
DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.
DeHive Coin Trading
